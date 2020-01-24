'It's a bucket list thing of mine' - Norwich woman on London Marathon challenge

Lynsey Hare often runs past famous landmarks when training around the country. She is pictured outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: Lynsey Hare. Archant

Lynsey Hare openly admits to breathing a sigh of relief every year when the email arrived telling her that she was unsuccessful in the ballot for a place in the London Marathon.

Lynsey Hare with best friend Sophie Goodwin - the youngest person to run 100 marathons. Picture: Lynsey Hare. Lynsey Hare with best friend Sophie Goodwin - the youngest person to run 100 marathons. Picture: Lynsey Hare.

This year, though, she is facing that fear after being accepted for a charity place in the 40th edition of the famous race around the capital.

Miss Hare, who lives in Norwich after moving from North Walsham, will be running in support of Mind, after the mental health charity helped with her own battle with depression in 2018.

She has managed a few half-marathons in the past and completed the Great North Run in 2015, also in aid of Mind, but this will be her first attempt at a marathon.

She said: "It's a bucket list thing of mine - I'd always wanted to do one, but I've never been successful in the ballot.

Lynsey Hare with best friend Sophie Goodwin - the youngest person to run 100 marathons - outside Norwich Castle. Picture: Lynsey Hare. Lynsey Hare with best friend Sophie Goodwin - the youngest person to run 100 marathons - outside Norwich Castle. Picture: Lynsey Hare.

"My brother Mitch got a place and ran it last year, and I was so proud. He gave me his medal and I think it inspired me to try for a charity spot. So it's his fault.

"I'm a little bit terrified, but I'm so excited too."

A mobile store manager for Vodafone, Miss Hare travels around the country with her job, meaning that her training routine varies greatly due to a lack of knowledge of local running routes and living in hotels.

Lynsey Hare with brother Mitch, right, who ran the London Marathon in 2019, and her father, who ran the London Marathon in 2000. Picture: Lynsey Hare. Lynsey Hare with brother Mitch, right, who ran the London Marathon in 2019, and her father, who ran the London Marathon in 2000. Picture: Lynsey Hare.

So, to get the miles in while also exploring new places, she runs to local landmarks and trains together with her "cheer team" - including best friend Sophie Goodwin, the youngest person to complete 100 marathons - when possible.

She has three months to get ready for the marathon, and has been set a minimum fundraising target of £2,000.

She said: "I know it's going to be really tough, but I'm looking forward to it.

"It'll be the experience of a lifetime."

Lynsey Hare's brother Mitch ran the London Marathon in 2019. Picture: Lynsey Hare. Lynsey Hare's brother Mitch ran the London Marathon in 2019. Picture: Lynsey Hare.

Miss Hare is hosting an evening of unlimited prosecco and a buffet at Mr Postles Apothecary in Upper King Street, Norwich, on Tuesday, January 28.

There will also be a raffle at the event, which costs £25 per person with all proceeds going towards Mind.

Alternatively, you can donate to her challenge here.