Rider seriously injured after scooter collided with kerb
PUBLISHED: 09:39 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 08 July 2020
A man suffered serious injuries after his scooter collided with a kerb.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened in Gayton, near King’s Lynn, on Sunday.
Officers were called to the B1145 Lynn Road at around 6.40pm following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a Honda 110 scooter. They say the scooter left the road and collided with a kerb.
The rider of the scooter, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or anyone with information to contact PC Matt Harris at the Swaffham roads and armed policing team on 101, quoting incident number NC-05072020-405.
