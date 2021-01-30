Road through village will be closed for repairs

Published: 2:56 PM January 30, 2021

Lynn Road, Castle Rising, which will be closed for resurfacing works at the junction with Ling Common Road on Wednesday, February 10 - Credit: Google

Drivers will face diversions when part of the main route through a village is closed for road works.

Norfolk County Council said resurfacing work will be carried out on Lynn Road, Castle Rising at the junction with Ling Common Road on Wednesday, February 10.

The work is expected to take a day subject to the weather. Both roads will be closed to all through traffic while it is being carried out.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place while the work is in progress.

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.







