Bid to build on former building yard lodged

An application has been submitted to build on land off Lusher's Loke in Sprowston. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A bid to build more than 50 storage containers on the site of a former building yard to turn it into a self-storage and demolition business has been lodged.

Mitchell Demolitions is seeking permission from Broadland Council to construct 52 storage containers, a weighbridge and accompanying hut on land at Lusher's Loke in Sprowston.

The company is also seeking to demolish an existing office block on the site, erect a portable office and demolish a derelict building.

The two acre site has been empty since WS Lusher & Son went into liquidation in 2016.

In its supporting statement Mitchell Demolitions said, if approved, the site would be used to store machinery and as a base from where to sell new and reclaimed building materials.

Mitchell Demolitions said: "The application provides an opportunity to regenerate an existing commercial site and provide employment opportunities in a sustainable location."