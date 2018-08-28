Search

Lush opens in Chapelfield

PUBLISHED: 14:14 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:15 28 November 2018

The new Lush store that has opened in intu Chapelfield. Picture: Rosanna Elliott

Rosanna Elliott

The Norwich branch of cosmetics store Lush has relocated to a new and improved spot in the city.

After 15 years on Gentleman’s Walk, Lush has today relocated to the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre.

The new store is much bigger and is equipped to host events and parties.

It will host all the familiar Lush products, such as bath bombs and soaps, as well as new creations including a full range of bath oils.

In addition to this, the shop will feature “consultation nooks” for private product consultations, which Lush say will give visitors the chance to experience the best customer service.

Paul Fayers, manager at Lush Norwich, said: “We have been in our little high street shop since 2002 and although we have a lot of fondness for it, we are really excited to move onwards and upwards.

“In the last few years the business has developed so much, we need more space and new facilities to share all the exciting new innovations.

“We can’t wait for everyone to come and see us and experience what Lush has to offer.”

Customers visiting the new shop on Wednesday 28th November will be able to get involved with the handmade products by pressing their own Shoot for the Stars bath bomb until 3.30pm.

