Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lungworm: 'The best advice is for dog owners to know it's here'

PUBLISHED: 14:12 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 11 May 2019

Young couple with Beagle dog wearing in collar and leash walking in the summer park. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Young couple with Beagle dog wearing in collar and leash walking in the summer park. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Dog owners are be warned to be vigilant for a potentially fatal dog disease, which although rare in Norfolk has been reported in the county.

Once only confined to 'hotspots' in the south of the England, lungworm - a type of parasite which affects dogs and foxes- is now considered to be an emerging disease which is becoming more common across the country.

A parasitic infection, lungworm cannot be passed directly from dog to dog, instead the worm uses slugs and snails as hosts in order to grow and it is when dogs come into contact with any of these creatures, or their slime that they can become infected.

To date there have been 2,762 confirmed cases of lungworm in the UK, 40 of which have been reported within 50 miles of Norwich and 10 within in the NR postcode.

But, Tom Robertson, the clinical director at Taverham Veterinary Hospital said despite the increased number of cases across the country Norfolk was still a relatively low risk area.

He said: "We see occasional cases [of lungworm] but they are few and far between, Norfolk is still a very low risk county."

Mr Robertson said the signs a dog is infected with lungworm can sometimes be hard to spot.

He said: "Lungworm presents us with a whole multitude of problems but some of the [cases] we have seen are the ones with bleeding disorders, if a dog comes in with unexplained bleeding that's one of the things we look for, the classic symptom is coughing.

"Norfolk is relatively safe, but Lungworm is here, it's definitely around but it's not a common problem we see here," he said.

Adding that he believed the best advice for dog owners was for them to be aware lungworm was in Norfolk and to have a chat with their vet about worming treatments next time their pet had a checkup, Mr Robertson said: "There are different ways of protecting dogs and there are some areas where you must treat dogs every month.

"Here we still recommend a [worming] treatment every three months but we're always reviewing that.

"I think the best advice for dog owners is to know [lungworm] is here and to have a chat their vet," he said.

A map showing recorded confirmed cases of lungworm can be found via: https://mypetandi.bayer.com/uk/lungworm-map.

What is lungworm?

Lungworm is a type of parasitic worm which primarily affects dogs and foxes, if left untreated it can be fatal.

The disease can affect all dogs with younger more playful dogs more prone to picking up the infection.

Lungworm cannot be passed directly from dog to dog, instead the parasite uses slugs and snails as hosts in order to grow and develop. It's when dogs come into contact with any of these creatures that they can become infected.

This can mean either eating a slug or snail or licking their slime, which can be on toys, sticks or water bowls.

Signs of infection can be difficult to diagnose with some dogs showing no or very few symptoms.

Among the most common symptoms are coughing, breathing problems, vomiting, weight loss, diarrhoea and tiredness, excessive bleeding from small cuts and changes in behaviour.

Most Read

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Section of A11 re-opened after crash

Police have closed part of the A11 due to an earlier accident. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Litter lout driver pulled over and ‘given walk of shame’ by police

Police say they spotted the motorist littering in Mildenhall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Paedophile hunters are destroying families ‘in the name of Facebook likes’ says Norfolk chief constable

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four-year anti-corruption investigation by Norfolk police snares rogue Essex officers who sabotaged child abuse investigations

File photo taken on Janaury 14, 2019, of corrupt detectives Sharon Patterson and Lee Pollard. They have been jailed at the Old Bailey for 18 months and two years respectively for sabotaging child abuse investigations. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Did you see EastEnders’ Jean Slater in Norfolk this week?

Actress Gillian Wright from EastEnders, played the baddie in the Theatre Royal pantomime, Sleeping Beauty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bolton prodigy in Canaries’ sights

Bolton prodigy and Republic of Republic of Ireland youth international Luca Connell is in the sights of a clutch of Premier League clubs Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Weird Norfolk: The grim discovery at Great Yarmouth Fire Station and the ghosts that haunt the building

Workmen removing a stone coffin from the Blackfriars site. Picture: Percy Trett Collection/Time and Tide Museum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists