Festive light trail through Royal estate postponed

Luminate at Sandringham has been postponed because of lockdown Picture: Meg Hodson Photography ©MegHodsonPhotography2019

A festive lights trail through the Queen’s Norfolk state has been postponed because of the new lockdown.

Luminate Sandringham was due to bring a blaze of colour to the woods from November 20.

But today organisers said on social media: “In light of the government’s most recent announcement and having discussed options with our venue partners we have agreed to move the dates of Luminate Sandringham to start on December 17 running to January 17 excluding Christmas Day.

“The new dates will be available to book on our website in the next 24 hours.”

Those who have bought tickets will be e-mailed details on how to move to a different day and time slot or obtain a refund.

Luminate added: “We are still confident that we can deliver a fantastic light trail at Sandringham and look forward to opening over the festive period.”