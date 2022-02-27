Tickets for Queen's festive light trail go on sale

A sea of lights rushes through the woods at Sandringham as Luminate gets under way - Credit: Chris Bishop

It might seem a long way off in these less than joyous times, but tickets have gone on sale for a major Christmas event.

Luminate Sandringham will see the woods around the Queen's Norfolk retreat stage a dazzling light trail again this winter.

Balls of light burst through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The event runs from November 10 - December 18. Last year's highlight was a river of lights that flowed through a firebreak in the pines.

Organisers said: "We are refreshing the trail this year with lots of new light installations and can't wait to be open again."

The ferris wheel and fairground at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Tickets can be ordered online at luminate.live/tickets/sandringham-estate.

They are priced from £16.50 (Mon - Weds) - £21 (Thurs - Sun) for adults and £11.50 (Mon - Weds) and £15 (Thurs - Sun) for under-16s.







