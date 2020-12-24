Luminate Sandringham cancelled because of Tier 4 in Norfolk

Published: 9:24 AM December 24, 2020

A festive light trail through the Queen's woodlands has been cancelled as Norfolk plunges into Tier 4 lockdown.

Luminate Sandringham, which was due to run until January 17, will be turned off after its Christmas Eve performance.

A rainbow work honours NHS staff and key workers at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Organisers said in a statement: "We have consulted with all of our stakeholders partners and feel that, whilst public gardens and outdoor heritage sites can remain open within Tier 4, it is not in the spirit of what is trying to be achieved throughout the country for Luminate Sandringham to remain open. We are incredibly disappointed that we are not able to complete our run at Luminate Sandringham.

"We are so grateful to everybody who has supported us and bought tickets to attend. We will shortly send out an email to all ticket holders with full details on how to transfer their booking to 2021 or to obtain a refund. The email will be sent to the address given at the time of your booking. Kindly read your email prior to contacting us about transfers and refunds. Please check your junk folder if you do not appear to have received it.

A clearing in the trees is lit up at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We are sure that you will appreciate that 2020 has been a difficult year for our staff - along with everyone else throughout the country - and whilst we will endeavour to process matters as quickly as possible, we are sure that you will understand that our staff would also like to spend Christmas Day with their loved ones and hence bearing in mind the timing, please bear with us if there is a short delay."

A holographic hummingbird buzzes through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Luminate saw part of the woodland trail near the Visitor Centre transformed into an illuminated walk with ambient music and holograms. It was almost fully booked from its opening night on December 17, to the end of its run.

It was the first time Sandringham had hosted the event.

Lights glow through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop



