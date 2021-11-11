Sea of lights as Luminate returns to Sandringham

A sea of lights rushes through the woods at Sandringham as Luminate gets under way - Credit: Chris Bishop

A sea of lights rushes towards you, greens and purples wash around your feet as lasers strobe overhead.

Balls of light burst through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

When dusk falls at Sandringham, the woods come alive with lights and sound.

A captivating light trail leads you through the trees, where there are fairies to be found.

You can make a wish for the fairies. And if you're lucky, you might even spot them. - Credit: Chris Bishop

There are marshmallows to toast over fire pits and mulled wine to sip, as well as pizzas and mucky fries to refuel from your walk.

A vintage fairground stands by the Visitor Centre complete with helter skelter, carousel, chair’o’planes and the chance view the illuminations from above on a spectacular ferris wheel.

The ferris wheel and fairground at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Organisers were forced to pull the plug on Luminate Live last year within days of opening as the nation was plunged into pre-Christmas lockdown.

This year, it is hoped the event will run from Friday, November 12 - Sunday, December 19 (4.15pm to 9pm). Booking can be made online for timed slots, with last admission at 8.30pm.

A tree that cracks a joke as you leave Luminate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Luminate Live organiser Daniel Maycock said: "We are really excited to bring our magical event back to Sandringham. It’s a stunning setting and perfect for an enchanting light trail.

"It’s a fabulous way to get out in the fresh air and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the event throughout November and December.”

Luminate will be at Sandringham until December 19 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Garry Marsden, visitor enterprise manager at Sandringham, added: ‘We are delighted to host this exciting family event again at Sandringham. The combination of the beautiful setting in Sandringham Royal Parkland and the magical lighting is a wonderful experience that brightens up the darkest of winter evenings."

Sandringham Gift Shop will also remain open until 9.30pm, selling Royal Estate produce, handmade gifts and decorations.

Tickets are priced £16.50 (adult), £11.50 (child aged three to 15), and £52 family (two adults, two children) from Monday to Wednesday and £18.50 (adult), £13.50 (child) and £60 (family) from Thursday to Sunday.

Bookings must be made online at www.luminatesandringham.com.