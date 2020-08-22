Enchanting Christmas lights trail is coming to Norfolk

Luminate is coming to Sandringham this Christmas Picture: Meg Hodson Photography ©MegHodsonPhotography2019

Families will be able to explore a trail of festive lights which weaves its way through the woods at Sandringham.

The Royal estate is hosting the mile-long Christmas spectacular, called Luminate, for the first time from November 20 - December 20.

A similar trail through a country park near Port Talbot in South Wales sold out last year.

Daniel Maycock, one of the organisers, said: “We are really excited to bring this magical event to Sandringham. It’s a stunning setting and perfect for an enchanting light trial. “It’s something different, we hope most people won’t have seen anything like it before – we look forward to welcoming people to this captivating event over the festive period.”

Garry Marsden, visitor enterprise manager at Sandringham, said: “We are delighted to host this exciting new family event.

“The combination of the beautiful setting at Sandringham Country Park and the magical lighting will make for a wonderful experience that will brighten up the darkest of winter evenings.”

The trail is open every evening from 4.30pm and starts and finishes at the visitor centre.

Organisers say visitors should dress for the outdoors and the risk of cold, wet weather.

Dogs, other than guide or assistance dogs, are not allowed.

Tickets for the trail are now on sale, via the website www.luminatesandringham.com.

Prices differ, depending on the day of the week.

From Monday to Thursday, whey are priced £14 adult, £10 child and £44 for a family of two adults and two children.

From Friday to Sunday, they are priced £16 adult, £12 child and £52 for a family of two adults and two children.

Time slots must be booked in advance and are not transferable. Organisers say they will not issue refunds if visitors decide not to come because of the weather.

Their website says: “We are sure that if you come dressed appropriately for the weather, you will have a magical night with us, whatever the weather.”