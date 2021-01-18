Inquest held into death of Norwich man who had history of mental health problems

Published: 12:35 PM January 18, 2021

A man with a history of mental health problems took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Lukman Hussin, 36, was found unresponsive in his mother's house in Norwich on July 21, last year.

At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, January 18, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk read evidence from Mr Hussin's family, GP and mental health professionals who had been in contact with him prior to his death.

The court heard how the 36-year-old had a history of depression and had previously attempted to take his own life. In the months leading up to his death, he had been under the care of mental health teams from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust and had repeatedly told staff he had "ongoing suicidal thoughts."

His cause of death was given as hanging.

Closing inquest Ms Blake gave a conclusion of suicide.

