Missing man found after three days

Lukman Hussin has been found in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A man who had been missing from Norwich since last Wednesday has been found.

Lukman Hussin, aged 35 years old, was last seen near his work address at 11:30am on Wednesday morning.

Lukman was found safe and well in the Norwich area at around 6:30pm on Saturday.

Police have thanked the public for their help with the appeal.