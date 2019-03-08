Missing man found after three days
PUBLISHED: 13:44 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 05 May 2019
Norfolk Police
A man who had been missing from Norwich since last Wednesday has been found.
You may also want to watch:
Lukman Hussin, aged 35 years old, was last seen near his work address at 11:30am on Wednesday morning.
Lukman was found safe and well in the Norwich area at around 6:30pm on Saturday.
Police have thanked the public for their help with the appeal.
Comments have been disabled on this article.