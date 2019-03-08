Search

Missing man found after three days

PUBLISHED: 13:44 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 05 May 2019

Lukman Hussin has been found in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

Lukman Hussin has been found in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

A man who had been missing from Norwich since last Wednesday has been found.

Lukman Hussin, aged 35 years old, was last seen near his work address at 11:30am on Wednesday morning.

Lukman was found safe and well in the Norwich area at around 6:30pm on Saturday.

Police have thanked the public for their help with the appeal.

