Search

Advanced search

'The best thing is talking' - Bereaved brother encourages others to seek help

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 24 November 2019

Luke Wright, 24, from Norwich died on November 10 2019. Picture: Wright Family

Luke Wright, 24, from Norwich died on November 10 2019. Picture: Wright Family

Archant

The brother of an ambulance worker who has died is encouraging other men to seek help and not to be afraid to open up if they are struggling with their mental health.

Luke Wright, 24, from Norwich died on November 10 2019. Picture: Wright FamilyLuke Wright, 24, from Norwich died on November 10 2019. Picture: Wright Family

Luke Wright, 24, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) in Norwich, died on Sunday, November 10.

He is one of three members of the EEAS who have died in the past two weeks.

Following the deaths EEAS staff are being offered support.

Paying tribute to Mr Wright, his younger brother Daniel, who also works for EEAS, said Luke had a bright and bubbly personality and could make anyone smile.

He said: "[Luke] was a brilliant Dad, he loved his little girl to bits, he'd never be without her.

"As soon as he entered a room he'd make himself known, he'd always have a laugh, he had a great sense of humour, he was brilliant."

Mr Wright said his brother's eagerness to help others made him extremely good at his job and that he was well respected by his colleagues: "Everyone has been so supportive within the ambulance service, they've all sent messages and cards, they all loved him in the control room."

Luke is believed to have taken his own life, and now his brother is encouraging people, especially men, not to be afraid to seek help if they are struggling with their mental health.

Referencing the slogan 'it's okay not to be okay', Mr Wright said: "I've suffered personally and still do with mental health issues but me and Luke were different people, Luke was very closed and didn't feel that he should open up but something needs to change, people need to feel they can open up and not be afraid to.

"The best thing is talking and that's always seen as the hardest step but taking it then opens up so many doors for so much support.

"[Talking] shows your vulnerabilities but then you come out stronger because you're going to feel a lot better for talking about how you're are feeling."

Following Mr Wright's death a JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for his funeral.

The page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lukewright

For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans' 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

Most Read

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Dad couldn’t get defibrillator in bid to save son’s life - due to no phone signal

Robert Waple, 45 from Brandon was unable to access the defibrillator at Hockwold village hall due to a lack of mobile phone signal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

‘I didn’t want her to be alone’- Passer-by helped injured woman at fatal crash

Tributes have been laid at the scene of a crash in which two people died on Friday. Picture: Staff

‘Chaotic’ roundabout closure angers people living nearby

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Part of A47 closed after crash

The Acle Straight has been closed following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

See inside £400,000 cottage set in large private grounds

A three bedroom property in Morton On The Hill is on the market for £400,000. Photo: Minors & Brady
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists