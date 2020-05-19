Inquest opens into death of scaffolder, 31, who died in hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a scaffolder who died in hospital earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke O’Donoughoe, a scaffolder of Station Road in Reepham, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Friday, May 8.

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday, an inquest opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

The 31-year-old’s medical cause of death was given as multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest, as a consequence of asphyxia.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the hearing until Wednesday, July 15, when a review will be held. A full inquest will be scheduled at a later date.