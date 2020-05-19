Inquest opens into death of scaffolder, 31, who died in hospital
PUBLISHED: 11:40 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 19 May 2020
An inquest has opened into the death of a scaffolder who died in hospital earlier this month.
Luke O’Donoughoe, a scaffolder of Station Road in Reepham, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Friday, May 8.
On Tuesday, an inquest opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.
The 31-year-old’s medical cause of death was given as multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest, as a consequence of asphyxia.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the hearing until Wednesday, July 15, when a review will be held. A full inquest will be scheduled at a later date.
