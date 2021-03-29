News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lighthouse keeper's art collection raises cash for cancer ward

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:47 AM March 29, 2021   
Cromer lighthouse keeper, Graham Fearn

Artwork owned by the last keeper of Cromer Lighthouse has been sold at auction, raising £1,500 for Cromer Hospital's new cancer ward. 

Canvasses by renowned English artist Luke Morgan were auctioned off by Keys of Alysham on March 26, after they were donated to the hospital by the daughter of the lighthouse keeper, Graham Fearn, who died in 2018 aged 93.

Luke Morgan's painting Helter Skelter Norfolk

The paintings fetched  £1,180, to which Keys added its buyer’s premium, bringing the total up to £1,500.

Morgan was born in Coventry in 1969 and educated at Bristol Polytechnic and the University of Warwick. 

He spent time in Norfolk, and several of the canvasses to be auctioned depict the county. 

Cromer lighthouse

Once completed, the new cancer ward will be able to treat up to 36 patients a day, host an additional 10,000 outpatient appointments a year and include a Macmillan cancer information and support centre.

Several paintings did not reach their reserve price so will be resubmitted for sale, the proceeds also going to the new centre. 

Luke Morgan's painting Descent

Luke Morgan's painting Water Rings

