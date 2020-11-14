Search

Advanced search

‘Pain filled our hearts like never before’ - Author pens emotional book about baby loss

PUBLISHED: 10:22 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 14 November 2020

Luke Brendling and his wife Lisa lost their baby Elle in April 2015, now the Norwich author has written a book The Wrestle is Worth It. Pictured here with daughters Lilah Hope, aged three, and three-month old Lucille Faith. Picture: BRENDLING FAMILY

Luke Brendling and his wife Lisa lost their baby Elle in April 2015, now the Norwich author has written a book The Wrestle is Worth It. Pictured here with daughters Lilah Hope, aged three, and three-month old Lucille Faith. Picture: BRENDLING FAMILY

Picture: BRENDLING FAMILY

It is every parent’s worst nightmare but for a Norwich author and his wife, losing their unborn baby became a heart-breaking reality.

The cover for The Wrestle is Worth It. Piicture: BRENDLING FAMILYThe cover for The Wrestle is Worth It. Piicture: BRENDLING FAMILY

Now, Luke Brendling, has put pen to paper in a bid to help others who have faced the same pain and find hope after tragedy.

It was five years ago on a Thursday afternoon in April when the lives of Mr Brendling and wife Lisa changed forever.

The couple were days away from the expected arrival of their first child, a little girl named Elle, but things changed rapidly during a final check up.

Mr Brendling, a former footballer turned itinerant minister, had been as prepared as possible to take the first steps into fatherhood.

Luke Brendling had been persuing a career in professional football before he 'gave his heart to Jesus' at the age of 20. Here his is in the King's Lynn FC Reserve Team 2003/4 squad 2003/4 season. Picture: Matthew UsherLuke Brendling had been persuing a career in professional football before he 'gave his heart to Jesus' at the age of 20. Here his is in the King's Lynn FC Reserve Team 2003/4 squad 2003/4 season. Picture: Matthew Usher

“The nursery had been decorated, the baby clothes laid out, even packs of nappies filled the cupboards,” he said. “We were ready to go.

“Nine months of talking, dreaming and planning the future, our excitement was at its peak level and we were desperate to meet our new addition.”

But at that appointment, no heartbeat could be found and within seconds their world was turned upside down.

“I shot prayers up to Heaven quicker than I’ve ever prayed before, but sadly it was over.

Luke Brendling had been persuing a career in professional football before he 'gave his heart to Jesus' at the age of 20. Here his is in the King's Lynn FC Reserve Team 2003/4 squad 2003/4 season. Picture: Matthew UsherLuke Brendling had been persuing a career in professional football before he 'gave his heart to Jesus' at the age of 20. Here his is in the King's Lynn FC Reserve Team 2003/4 squad 2003/4 season. Picture: Matthew Usher

“As we sat in this lifeless room, all we could say was, ‘why God? Why let this happen?’ - It had to be a mistake.

“Pain filled our hearts like we had never experienced before. It was a day that changed our lives and an unwanted starting point of a new journey. It was the beginning of a very real wrestle with God.

“You don’t expect to walk out of the hospital with a memory box instead of a baby.”

It took more than a year for Mr Brendling to start penning his book, but after receiving counselling as a couple and attending child loss support groups, he realised that not only did writing act as an outlet, but he also wanted to help others going through the same thing - especially men.

“So many times, I was the only man at some of these groups. Over time I felt I had a responsibility to express how I felt as an individual and as a man.

You may also want to watch:

“Sometimes we struggle to articulate ourselves in different ways that women can. We want to look strong and not say the wrong thing.

“There were times that were testing and although we grieved together, we also needed to grieve as individuals and differently.”

The couple’s faith played a major part in their healing process, which also came with its challenges too.

Mr Brendling describes “giving his heart to Jesus” at the age of 20 during a youth night in Norwich, the best decision he has ever made.

He had been pursuing a career in professional football but 18 months later found himself at Hillsong College in Sydney, Australia.

Since then, he has completed Bible College, worked at YMCA Norfolk, and served as a youth pastor. He also worked at Hillsong London for more than five years, before launching his own itinerant ministry in 2016.

Preaching gospel has taken him across the globe, including to Europe, Canada, and America.

“Along the way there have been tremendous highs but also terrible lows.

“Just because you’re a Christian doesn’t mean we’re exempt from life’s challenges.”

Mr Brendling described their loss as “the greatest wrestle of their life” and the inspiration behind his book.

And whilst he attributes his strong sense of faith and hope to getting them through their darkest days, he said that belief can be extended to other support networks in an individual’s life.

He added: “Whatever it is, don’t give up just yet. Pushing through the pain is uncomfortable but necessary if you are to move forward again and experience the reward of what is waiting for you on the other side of your struggle.

“You may not understand everything you have had to endure, but if you stay in the fight maybe one day you will be able to say, ‘the wrestle was worth it’.”

The couple, who now live in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, have since gone on to have two more daughters - Lilah Hope, aged three, and three-month old Lucille Faith.

Mr Brendling’s book The Wrestle Is Worth It is available now from Amazon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Warning against visits to coast as police plan lockdown patrols

People have been warned not to visit the coast to look at seals during the second lockdown. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Garden centre opens farm shop to attract customers after taking £1m hit

Thetford Garden Centre have closed their restaurant during lockdown but have turned it into a farm shop. Amanda Levett, Indoor Living Manager. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘I don’t accept he’s dead’ - Grieving families share pain of coronavirus loss

Brian Keable (top), from Beccles, and John Swainston, of Great Yarmouth, are among the 50,000-plus people who have died as a result of coronavirus. Picture: Archant/Anne Edwards

City shop ordered to spend thousands redoing front after breaking planning rules

New phone shop, Zamcall, in Brigg Street, Norwich, which has been ordered to change its shopfront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners of ‘eyesore’ building could be forced to sell it to council

The former railway social club at Ailwyn Hall in Lower Clarence Road, which Norwich City Council is trying to compulsory purchase for housing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning against visits to coast as police plan lockdown patrols

People have been warned not to visit the coast to look at seals during the second lockdown. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Buendia reveals a chat with Farke convinced him to stay at Norwich City

Emi Buendia with Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

From a ‘faux pas’ to a dress complaint - how video calls have changed council meetings

Nigel Pearce was criticised for appearing to be asleep during a meeting of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: YouTube