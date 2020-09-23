‘Seek help, talk to somebody’ - Family’s emotional message after ‘much-loved’ young father took his own life

Luke Boorman, 25, was found dead off the A47 in January this year. Picture: Submitted Archant

A family has paid tribute to a young father who was found dead in an overturned car off the A47 - and has urged people who may be feeling low to seek help.

Luke Boorman, 25, from Toyle Road, Norwich, was discovered inside a silver Mercedes on January 17 this year at the dual carriageway’s junction with the B1108.

An inquest into his death found that he had taken his own life.

His family has said they are “devastated by the loss of a much loved son, brother, uncle, partner and most importantly of all daddy to Ava”.

“Luke was clearly in financial and emotional despair to make the decision to end his life,” they said.

“As a family we were totally unaware of Luke’s troubles and we wish he had felt able to talk to somebody and get help.

“We would like to thank everybody for their kind words, support and fundraising for Ava.

“We also urge anybody who may be feeling low, or having the same thoughts as Luke did, to seek help and talk to somebody.

“The pain we go through every single day since losing Luke is heartbreaking and we would hate to see another family go through this pain too.

“Luke will never be forgotten and we are sharing his story in the hope to help other people who may be feeling the way Luke was.”

The inquest, held on Monday at Norfolk Coroners’ Court, heard that Mr Boorman, a chef, had been reported missing having last been seen on a night out on January 14.

Hours later he sent a message to his girlfriend, telling her he couldn’t sleep and that he was going out for a drive.

Two days later his car was found lying on its roof partially submerged in water in an open field off the A47 near Bawburgh.

Following Mr Boorman’s death, Wymondham Rugby Club, where Mr Boorman worked as a chef, paid tribute to him. It said: “We pride ourselves in rugby on being a family and Luke was very much part of that family here at Wymondham.

In March, The Garden House, a pub on Pembroke Road, hosted a fundraising event to raise money for Mr Boorman’s young daughter.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.