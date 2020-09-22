‘Well-loved’ young father found dead in car off A47, inquest hears

Luke Boorman, 25, was found dead off the A47 in January this year. Picture: Submitted Archant

A young father who was found dead in an overturned car off the A47 took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Luke Boorman, 25, from Tolye Road in Norwich, was discovered inside a silver Mercedes on January 17 this year at the dual carriageway’s junction with the B1108.

The inquest into his death, held yesterday at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, heard that he had been reported missing after last being seen on a night out on January 14.

A statement from his girlfriend, Georgia Smith, said they had spent January 14 together before parting company at 10pm.

“We had a very nice day together, it was really relaxed,” she said.

When she woke the following morning she saw that Mr Boorman had sent her a text message at 3.40am saying that he couldn’t sleep and he was going for a drive.

She sent him text messages that morning and early afternoon but received no reply before later that day reporting him missing, the inquest heard.

Mr Boorman, who had a daughter from a previous relationship, “would do anything for everybody”, Ms Smith said.

She also said that since his death she had become aware he had been “having financial problems which resulted in him running up some debt”.

He also had a history of abdominal pain, the inquest heard.

A police report on the collision stated that Mr Boorman’s car left the road in the early hours of January 15 before landing in an open field and two days later was found lying on its roof partially submerged in water.

Evidence suggested no other vehicles were involved in the collision and it appeared unlikely to be sleep-related, the inquest heard.

Assistant Coroner for Norfolk, Catherine Wood, said it appeared that Mr Boorman had intended to take his own life.

Addressing his family she said: “He was clearly a well-loved young man.

“I hope at last with this inquest over you can take steps to rebuild your lives.”

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.