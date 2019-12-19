Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist died after crash with two cars

PUBLISHED: 18:02 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 19 December 2019

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Pictrure: ARCHANT.

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Pictrure: ARCHANT.

Archant

A motorcyclist who was described as a good man and father died in a crash, an inquest has heard.

Lukasz Parszcz, who lived in Norwich, died on Sunday April 21, after the moped he was riding was involved in a collision with two cars on the A1067 near the junction with the B1145 at Bawdeswell.

At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, the court heard how on the morning of April 21, Mr Parszcz's Honda moped collided with the rear of a Nissan Note which was preparing to turn onto the B1145, causing him to come off his bike and into the path of oncoming traffic.

The 36-year was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court heard evidence from the driver of the Nissan Note, the driver the Kia Sportage whose path Mr Parszcz fell into and other motorists who witnessed the collision.

Several witnesses recalled seeing Mr Parszcz "fall into the other lane" and another said they believed the driver of the Kia has "very little chance to react."

The court also heard from PC Jamie Hutchin, a forensic collision investigator who complied a report into the A1067 incident.

PC Hutchin said he had found no mechanical fault with any of the vehicles involved in the incident on April 21.

In the conclusion to his investigation he said: "The exact reason why Luke Parszcz failed to react early enough to the position of the Nissan remains unknown, however when he did react there was insufficient time and distance remaining to avoid the collision."

Closing the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave a conclusion of road traffic collision.

After the inquest Paulina Parszcz, Mr Parszxc's wife said she and her family were extremely sad following her husband's death, she said; "He was a good person and a good dad,

"I would also like to thank all the people who helped Lukasz following the accident."

Following Mr Parszcz'a death a Crowdfunding page was set up in order to raise enough money to transfer his body home to Poland.

Most Read

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Community in shock after boy, 11, robbed at knifepoint

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant

Running column: Can group training help kick-start 2020 for Mark Armstrong?

Action from a Bure Valley Harriers training session. Picture: Neil Featherby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists