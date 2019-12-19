Motorcyclist died after crash with two cars

A motorcyclist who was described as a good man and father died in a crash, an inquest has heard.

Lukasz Parszcz, who lived in Norwich, died on Sunday April 21, after the moped he was riding was involved in a collision with two cars on the A1067 near the junction with the B1145 at Bawdeswell.

At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, the court heard how on the morning of April 21, Mr Parszcz's Honda moped collided with the rear of a Nissan Note which was preparing to turn onto the B1145, causing him to come off his bike and into the path of oncoming traffic.

The 36-year was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court heard evidence from the driver of the Nissan Note, the driver the Kia Sportage whose path Mr Parszcz fell into and other motorists who witnessed the collision.

Several witnesses recalled seeing Mr Parszcz "fall into the other lane" and another said they believed the driver of the Kia has "very little chance to react."

The court also heard from PC Jamie Hutchin, a forensic collision investigator who complied a report into the A1067 incident.

PC Hutchin said he had found no mechanical fault with any of the vehicles involved in the incident on April 21.

In the conclusion to his investigation he said: "The exact reason why Luke Parszcz failed to react early enough to the position of the Nissan remains unknown, however when he did react there was insufficient time and distance remaining to avoid the collision."

Closing the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave a conclusion of road traffic collision.

After the inquest Paulina Parszcz, Mr Parszxc's wife said she and her family were extremely sad following her husband's death, she said; "He was a good person and a good dad,

"I would also like to thank all the people who helped Lukasz following the accident."

Following Mr Parszcz'a death a Crowdfunding page was set up in order to raise enough money to transfer his body home to Poland.