Young father faces arm amputation - unless he can raise £20,000

Lukasz Malik, who has been diagnosed with an agressive form of cancer. Picture: Ewelina Migon Archant

A young father who has an aggressive form of cancer is hoping to raise thousands of pounds to access specialist treatment not currently available in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lukasz Malik, from Wroxham Road, Sprowston, first went to his GP complaining of a painful lump on his shoulder in January 2017.

Immediately concerned, Mr Malik's doctor sent him for a biopsy and within days the 25-year-old had been diagnosed with an aggressive from synovial sarcoma.

Mr Malik, who travelled to London for treatment at the Royal Marsden followed by treatment in Cambridge and at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, underwent six cycles of chemotherapy and 32 rounds of radiotherapy in a bid to shrink the tumour.

But after weeks of treatment Mr Malik was told the attempts had not worked and it was still too large to be safely operated on because of its proximity to the nerves in his arm.

Now, faced with the possibility of losing his arm and in a bid to stop the cancer before it spreads, Mr Malik's friends and family are hoping to raise £20,000 in order to send him to Germany for specialist treatment not currently available in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

Wiola Wereminska, 30, Mr Malik's sister who is currently caring for her brother, said if he stayed in the UK his only option would be to have his arm amputated, a step that would not necessarily stop the cancer spreading.

She said: "From the moment Lukasz found out he had cancer he was a completely different person. It's horrible to see, he's 25 years old and he has a son but his future looks so uncertain we don't know how it's going to be."

Mrs Wereminska, who also lives in Norwich, said since they started fundraising for her brother the family had been overwhelmed from the support of Norwich's Polish community.

She said: "We feel more support from Norwich than we do from Poland, people in Norwich don't know us but they've really supported us for example when we did a Facebook auction people really supported us.

She said: "The Polish community, they've done a lot to help us, it's small but friendly and supportive."

A 'Let's Save Lukasz' Gofundme page has been set up.

Setting up a Gofundme page and attending carboot sales, Mrs Wereminska said the family were doing everything the good to fund raise.