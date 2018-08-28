Search

‘It could have been really horrible’ - Couple tell of lucky Christmas Day escape after crash

PUBLISHED: 12:57 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:24 27 December 2018

David and Jill Hill, of Corpusty, with their four dogs, who were in a car accident on Christmas Day, 2018. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

David and Jill Hill, of Corpusty, with their four dogs, who were in a car accident on Christmas Day, 2018. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Christmas Day could have turned into a tragedy for a Norfolk couple and their four dogs after an accident on a rural road.

The vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture: NORTH NORFOLK POLICEThe vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture: NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

But Jill and David Hill, of Corpusty, had a lucky escape, and they along with their beloved pets, were unharmed after their Hilux flipped over onto its side in icy conditions on Fakenham Road in Briston.

Mrs Hill, 60, said: “We were going to take the dogs for a walk down the coast. I don’t think the roads had been gritted or anything and my husband said they might be a bid dodgy.

“We just lost the motor, hit the hedge and over it went. We thought we’d get it back around again but it just flipped over onto its side.

“We were all OK, but it could have been really horrible.”

The Hills were able to climb out of the vehicle through the driver’s side door, and they let their dogs: cocker spaniel Tia and springer spaniels Tipsy, Truffles and Teko, out the back.

Mrs Hill said a man came to their aid and lent them four leads for the dogs. Another motorist, who they knew, later stopped, and was able to take them home to Corpusty after the vehicle had been cleared from the road.

She said: “We scrabbled out of the motor, and the road was like a sheet of glass.

“I was wondering what to do about the dogs when this man appeared with some leads for them. The dogs weren’t hurt, so that was a big relief, but they were obviously shook up and frightened, and I didn’t want them running about the road.

“It was a marvellous thing to do, and I’d like to thank him and everyone else who helped.”

Mrs Hill asked if the man who lent them the leads could in get touch by calling 01263 584155, so they could be returned.

The dogs are all between 18 months and eight years old.

The couple, who had been heading to Burnham, later walked the dogs at home in Corpusty, before heading around to Mrs Hill’s mum’s house for Christmas dinner.

The road was temporarily closed following the accident, but police reported it had been opened again by 10am.

North Norfolk police said: “No injuries, driver, passenger and four springers are all OK and en route home for Christmas lunch.”

MORE: Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

