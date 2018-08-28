Driver “lucky to escape” after dramatic car flip

Driver walked away uninjured after dramatic car flip in Attleborough. Photo: Breckland Police Breckland Police

A driver had a lucky escape after flipping their car upside down, onto its roof.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to White House Lane in Attleborough around 11.24 after the silver Ford Focus crashed, landing on upside down in the road.

Breckland police tweeted: “Officers are currently on scene at a single vehicle RTC on White House Lane, #Attleborough. Driver lucky to escape with no injuries.”

White House Lane remains closed in both directions, with Buckingham Road and Station Road blocked off to vehicles.

Police said they remain on scene while recovery is arranged and will reopen the road once the scene is clear.