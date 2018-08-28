Search

Driver “lucky to escape” after dramatic car flip

PUBLISHED: 12:47 26 November 2018

Driver walked away uninjured after dramatic car flip in Attleborough. Photo: Breckland Police

Breckland Police

A driver had a lucky escape after flipping their car upside down, onto its roof.

Police were called to White House Lane in Attleborough around 11.24 after the silver Ford Focus crashed, landing on upside down in the road.

Breckland police tweeted: “Officers are currently on scene at a single vehicle RTC on White House Lane, #Attleborough. Driver lucky to escape with no injuries.”

White House Lane remains closed in both directions, with Buckingham Road and Station Road blocked off to vehicles.

Police said they remain on scene while recovery is arranged and will reopen the road once the scene is clear.

