Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

07 November, 2019 - 06:30
Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

Archant

A man with a condition that has killed four members of his family died after a doctor sent him home after looking at the wrong patient's heart scan, an inquest heard.

Lucas "Luke" Allard, 28, of Mill Houses, King's Lynn, died of a heart attack at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King's Lynn, on March 14, a day after being discharged.

The technological support worker for Currys lived with Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects connective tissue which can cause heart issues.

On March 12 he attended QEH's A&E with severe chest pains and was given a CT scan.

When the results were sent through to the emergency department Dr Masud Isham copied and pasted the wrong scan into Mr Allard's file, the Norwich inquest heard on Wednesday.

The scan, of another patient from 2012, showed no abnormalities and Dr Isham sent Mr Allard home at about 2.10am on March 13.

It was only when another consultant was reviewing the scans of A&E patients of that day that the mistake was realised and it was discover Mr Allard had an aortic aneurysm. He was called back to hospital on the morning of March 14 but at about noon he had a heart attack and could not be resuscitated.

Dr Isham told Norwich Coroners' Court that the decision was made to send him home due to a normal heart rhythm, blood tests and the scan, which he later discovered was wrong.

Robin Meek, 59, of King's Lynn, attended hospital with Mr Allard, who was his nephew.

He said: "Luke was brilliant, he was quiet, had a lot of friends and was the most lovely person and was loved. He had a dry, witty sense of humour and was a clever lad. He was always doing stuff for people and never complained about anything."

Marfan syndrome runs in the family. It has an average life expectancy of 50.

Mr Meek said: "I've been through it with my brother, Nicholas, my dad had it and died when I was seven, my brother died when he was 44, and my sister died six years ago and now Luke.

"I have been through this so many times I think I have become numb to it."

Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest to call for further evidence into the QEH's computer systems.

