Calls for up-and-coming stars wanted for local productions

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 10 October 2019

Lauren Nevill and Beth Lewis will hold auditions this weekend. Picture: contributed by BLN productions

Shaheen Jahir

Two local women will give up-and-coming stars a chance to step into the limelight following their gleaming careers in theatre.

Lauren Nevill and Beth Lewis, from Lowestoft have been working together for more than 18 years and have both performed in and produced award-winning productions.

From May to December next year, they are putting on five full scale productions in the area at the Marina and Seagull theatres in Lowestoft, the Fisher Theatre in Bungay, Beccles Public Hall, Southwold Arts Centre, Ocean Room and the Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston.

Open auditions being held on this Sunday October 13 at the Ocean Room in Gorleston with registration at 10am.

They must be aged 16+ and have completed GCSE's, there is no upper age limit as the productions require a variety of ages and will be cast based on suitability and availability.

"We are looking for strong singers and dancers with fantastic musicality. We also welcome anyone with any specialist skills to get in touch."

