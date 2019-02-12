Rare Second World War medals bought for almost £2,000 by Lowestoft Town Council

A British Empire Medal, (Civil) G.VI.R., 1st issue awarded to Miss Dorothy Dallimer and an Imperial Service Medal, G.VI.R., 1st issue awarded to Dorothy Dallimer, of Lowestoft, were sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction house in London. Picture: Dix Noonan Webb Archant

A pair of rare Second World War medals that were awarded to honour a woman’s courage and devoted duty during the “constant” threat of enemy air attacks have sold at auction.

A rare British Empire Medal (BEM) was awarded to Dorothy Dallimer, of Lowestoft, for her efforts and dedicated service in the town during the Second World War air raids of 1941.

It was auctioned alongside an Imperial Service Medal that was also awarded to Miss Dallimer in 1945 at the orders, decorations, medals and militaria sale organised by the Dix Noonan Webb auction house in London last month (February 27).

And they will now remain in the town – having been “secured for Lowestoft” and bought by Lowestoft Town Council.

A town council spokesman: “The town council rarely purchases any artefacts and has a modest budget for this purpose.

“However, the auction of a pair of Lowestoft Air Raid medals from the Second World War, was a unique opportunity.

“What makes the medals special is that they were awarded in 1941 to Miss Dorothy Dallimer, telephone supervisor at Lowestoft Post Office, for her courage and devotion to duty in maintaining an efficient telephone service throughout the air raids during periods of constant danger.”

The town council spokesman added: “At a time when the achievements and contributions of women to society are being particularly highlighted, it is timely that Lowestoft Town Council has acquired these medals to ensure they are accessible locally.

“Arrangements are in hand to ensure their safe delivery and display at the council’s office at Hamilton House in Battery Green Road.”

With the medals attracting “considerable interest” during the auction, they were secured by the town council for a total price, including fees, of less than £2,000.

The spokesman added: “The town council is currently developing an Acquisitions and Disposal Policy to ensure it can deal appropriately with gifts of artefacts from members of the public and organisations.

“The Town Council recognises that some items are important to the town but it must make pragmatic decisions about which gifts to accept and which purchases to make, given the long-term responsibility for careful guardianship of such items.

“In practice, it is likely that few items will be accepted as so significant to Lowestoft that the council will take them as gifts and items at auction will rarely be purchased.”