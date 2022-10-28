Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey

A daughter has spoken of her anguish after her mum died while celebrating her 46th birthday in Turkey.

Mum-of-four Clare Hugman from Lowestoft was on a two-week break with her husband Malcolm when she died of a heart attack.

Daughter Kailey Hugman, 25, said her family have been left "in pieces" since her death on October 17.

Clare Hugman with daughter Kailey - Credit: Kailey Hugman

"Words can't describe how we're all feeling at the moment," she said.

"Mum was such a huge part of all of our lives and she's left such a massive hole.

"She was messaging everyone when she was away and telling us all these plans of things she wanted to do when she got home.

"You just don't expect to be woken up and be told that your mum has died."

Clare Hugman died on holiday in Turkey - Credit: Kailey Hugman

But Ms Hugman said it wasn't just the pain of losing her mum that has been difficult.

The family have been hit with the logistical challenge of getting Clare back to the UK as well as the prospect of paying thousands for her funeral.

"It's been a massive shock to find out the cost of the funeral," Ms Hugman said.

"My dad is self-employed so isn't getting any income at the moment which means that every single penny is so important.

Clare Hugman - Credit: Kailey Hugman

"Getting her home has also been a nightmare while we've been trying to grieve as a family but thankfully we managed it with help from insurance."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with costs.

With more than £3,500 raised for the family so far, Ms Hugman said she and her family are "so thankful" for all donations.

"I think it's hit this town hard," she said. "If you said her name to anyone, everyone would know who she was - she was one of those people you just couldn't forget.

Grandchildren Ethan, Tilly-Rose, Esmae and Maiva - Credit: Kailey Hugman

"The massive response that we've had so far has been overwhelming but it has offered some comfort to see how loved she really was."

As well as being a mum and a wife, Clare was also a nan to five children and Ms Hugman said she called her little boy Jenson a "miracle baby".

She added: "We'd been trying for a baby for five years so she knew how much we wanted him.

"I'm distraught that she won't be here for his first Christmas and first birthday.

"She loved all her grandchildren more than life itself."

Any funds left over from the GoFundMe page will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.