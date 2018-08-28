Video

WATCH: CCTV shows shocking moment woman is pushed off bicycle on busy road

CCTV footage of a woman being pushed from her bike in Clapham Road South, Lowestoft. Archant

A “substantial” reward has been offered for information after a 23-year-old worker was pushed off her bike into oncoming traffic.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, had left her office and was cycling in Clapham Road South, Lowestoft, at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

As she turned a corner and cycled past a group of “youths”, one of the group followed her into the road and pushed her off the bike, causing her to fall near the middle of the road as a car approached from the opposite direction.

The woman said: “I had noticed the group of youths, aged 17 or 18, coming down the road but did not think anything of it.

“The next thing I know, I felt a shove in the back and fell off in the road.”

She said the incident left her badly shaken up but she got back on her bike straightaway and continued her journey home because she did not want to stop close to the group.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed the woman experienced pain and discomfort in her shoulder, and officers are investigating an alleged common assault.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and anyone with information is asked to contact PC 282 Haverson at Suffolk Police, using reference 37/73/498/18.

The reward has been offered by the CEO of the woman’s company, and will be paid following the successful apprehension of the offender.