Children in Need 2018: Fundraising gets under way across Waveney

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 16 November 2018

Staff at Oulton Park Care Centre in Lowestoft went to work in their pyjamas. The Barchester Healthcare home in Oulton is also holding a cake sale to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: Oulton Park Care Centre

Archant

Hundreds of people across Waveney will wear fancy dress, read books, bake cakes and take part in a range of fundraising events as Children in Need fever hits the district.

They will be doing their bit for charity today (Friday) as they join tens of thousands of fundraisers across the country in a nationwide effort in support of the annual appeal.

The national fund-raising drive will reach its peak this evening when Pudsey Bear joins a range of celebrities for a star-studded telethon across BBC1 and BBC2, from 7.30pm.

People in Lowestoft and Waveney are organisaing their own events, as staff at Oulton Park Care Centre went to work in their pyjamas. The Barchester Healthcare home in Oulton is also holding a cake sale to raise money for Children in Need.

Activities co-ordinator Andrea Pullinger said: “Residents take great pleasure watching the staff dress up on these special charity days we hold throughout the year and they are always for a good cause.”

Are you doing something for Children in Need? If so, let us know about your event – and send us your pictures too via email to mark.boggis@archant.co.uk

