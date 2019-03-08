Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'He should have not survived': War veteran's brush with death remembered at funeral

PUBLISHED: 16:05 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 08 August 2019

RNPS Lowestoft. Charlie Harris in front of the memorial. Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: Chris Hill For: EDP Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

RNPS Lowestoft. Charlie Harris in front of the memorial. Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: Chris Hill For: EDP Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Archant © 2007

A local stalwart who survived a brush with death and was awarded an Arctic Star has been remembered as an "integral part of that brotherhood of the sea".

RNPS Lowestoft. Charlie Harris in front of the memorial. Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: Chris Hill For: EDP Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434RNPS Lowestoft. Charlie Harris in front of the memorial. Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: Chris Hill For: EDP Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Charles Alfred Harris, from Lowestoft, died on July 3 at Stradbroke Court in the town aged 98, and his funeral was held on July 26 at St Margaret's church.

As a long standing member of the Royal Naval Patrol Service Association, president Garry Titmuss described the Second World War veteran as "the person you could depend on" at his funeral.

"It has become the norm for people to refer to all second world war veterans as heroes, but Charlie would hear nothing of that, as far as he was concerned he was just doing his job. The heroes were the ones that did not come back," Mr Titmuss said.

In January 1942, aged 21, Mr Harris had joined His Majesty's Trawler SHERA in Milford Haven, according to the late seaman, it was "apparent the ship was unstable" and top heavy when weapons and equipment has been added.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Titmuss said at his funeral: "It was also perhaps not a wise decision to order the SHERA to sail along with another whaler to meet up with the Arctic Convoy PQ12 and then continue along the hazardous route to the Russian port of Murmansk.

"In the Barents Sea on March 8, ice was building up on the upper deck of Charlie's ship, so much so that he and his shipmate on watch decided themselves to try and clear the ice."

While Mr Harris was sleeping, the bunk on top of him collapsed the ship lurched over and then turned on her port side.

"As he exited the hatch he was met by a scene of chaos, saw a man struggling to get free, and with one arm he pulled the man up onto the ship's side," he said.

At that point, he saw the other trawler and knew it was his only chance of survival and jumped into the freezing conditions and swam for 20 minutes.

He then found a floating cork life jacket which he hooked under his arm.

"Charlie should not have survived, but he did and I am sure that everyone who knew him is so grateful that he could be with us."

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

Bailiffs move in on town’s Jack Wills store

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bailiffs move in on town’s Jack Wills store

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

FARKE: City chief ready to face ‘best team in the world’ but without injured Klose

Timm Klose misses the Liverpool Premier League opener with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum-of-four marries in hospital days before dying of cancer

Heather Bellamy married Max Lincoln at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her children and family present. Picture: Lilly Young

Driver injured after car flips onto roof

The flipped car on Norwich Road, between Smiths Lane and Walnut Grove PICTURE: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists