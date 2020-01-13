Search

Volunteers recognised for 'major contribution' to life saving work

PUBLISHED: 16:45 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 13 January 2020

Photograph shows (L to R): Colin Crisp, Brian Hall, Andrew Read (from Ipswich, who was also promoted to Officer in the Order of St John), Martin Robbins and Tony Curd after the investiture at the Order of St John’s Priory Church in Clerkenwell. Picture: St John Ambulance

Outstanding service, commitment and dedication has been recognised after three St John Ambulance volunteers were honoured during a prestigious ceremony.

The three volunteers from Lowestoft were honoured for their work with the health charity with two investitures into, and a promotion within, the Order of St John.

Former president of the cadet unit at Lowestoft, Colin Crisp, of Carlton Colville, was admitted to the Order of St John as a member in recognition of his significant work over many years to St John in Lowestoft.

Brian Hall, the current president of the cadets, was promoted to Officer in the Order, having dedicated more than 40 years to St John Ambulance in the town.

Martin Robbins, who is the Unit Lead for Cycle Response, was also admitted to the Order as a member. He was responsible for setting up the first cycle response team in Lowestoft.

They were presented with the Order's insignia by Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis during the prestigious ceremony at the Order of St John's Priory Church in Clerkenwell in London.

Mr Robbins said: "Being invested into the Order of St John fills me with pride.

"My work as a volunteer for St John Ambulance has allowed me to put my first aid knowledge into practice so that I could be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.

"I am honoured to have been recognised in this way.'

Tony Curd, the East Region's representative on Priory Chapter, said: "These volunteers have been admitted into or promoted within the Order of St John in recognition of the major contribution they have made to the local community.

"Colin, Brian and Martin have shown true commitment to St John Ambulance's life saving work.'

Around 70 people from communities across the country are invested on each occasion, the majority of whom volunteer for St John Ambulance.

The investiture ceremony takes place three times a year.

The Order of St John is one of the world's longest established charities and traces its origins back 900 years.

Its international history is showcased in the Museum of the Order of St John in Clerkenwell, London.

