Trains cancelled and diverted after police incident

Trains have been delayed and diverted this lunchtime after emergency services were called to an incident.

Police were called to the Normanston Railway Bridge, near Constable Close, shortly before 11am this morning, while two crews from Lowestoft South fire station were also called out.

Taking to Twitter, a spokesperson for Greater Anglia said: 'Due to the police dealing with an incident between Oulton Broad North and Lowestoft, no trains are able to enter or leave Lowestoft.

'This is affecting services between Ipswich/Norwich and Lowestoft.'

The 11.07am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich, and the 11.48am service from Lowestoft to Norwich were both cancelled, with disruption expected to last until 3pm.

The 11.17am service from Ipswich to Lowestoft will be terminated at Oulton Broad South, while the 12.07pm service from Lowestoft to Ipswich will leave from Oulton Broad South at 12.13pm.