Lowestoft Town thank gymnastics club for helping star defender return to action

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 January 2019

Lowestoft Town has thanked Waveney Gymnastics Club for helping defender Travis Cole in his return from injury. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town has extended its thanks to a gymnastics club for helping defender Travis Cole in his recovery from injury.

Cole featured on Saturday for the first time since sustaining a long-term ankle injury against Norwich United in July. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowCole featured on Saturday for the first time since sustaining a long-term ankle injury against Norwich United in July. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Cole made his first league appearance of the season on Saturday, managing 25 minutes of football as the Trawlerboys conceded late on to draw 1-1 at Royston Town.

The centre-back hadn’t featured since a pre-season game against Norwich United in July, when he sustained a long-term ankle injury.

Over the past few months Cole has been permitted use of Waveney Gymnastics Club (WGC) to aid his rehabilitation, an agreement his club hopes can be replicated in future.

The Trawlerboys’ sports therapist, Adam Woodrow, thanked WGC’s manager Alex Row and told the Lowestoft Town website: “It’s been great to have been able to use local facilities like Waveney Gymnastics Club to aid rehabilitation of our players.

Cole after scoring a penalty against Dulwich Hamlet last season. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowCole after scoring a penalty against Dulwich Hamlet last season. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

“Hopefully we can create an ongoing arrangement to use the centre if we happen to experience similar injuries.

“WGC’s facilities allowed us to carefully progress Travis’ rehabilitation before he was back to pitch-based rehabilitation. The soft floor allows for different loads which is excellent within the rehabilitation stage and it’s great fun.”

