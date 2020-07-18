Search

Advanced search

Historic town hall set for new lease of life

PUBLISHED: 10:42 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 18 July 2020

Lowestoft Town Hall. Picture: Historic England

Lowestoft Town Hall. Picture: Historic England

Archant

Transformation of a historic town hall site has moved an important step closer.

Lowestoft town hall. Picture: Mick HowesLowestoft town hall. Picture: Mick Howes

The grade II listed Town Hall in Lowestoft has been vacant and unoccupied since spring 2015.

But it could be set for a brighter future as a scheme progresses to revitalise the historic building, owned by Lowestoft Town Council (LTC), with a community focus.

Lowestoft town hall. Picture: Mick HowesLowestoft town hall. Picture: Mick Howes

In March this year options for the future development of the High Street site were explored following a Historic England-commissioned report.

Recommending a creative industries hub be establised within the historic building, wedding ceremonies and receptions, exhibitions, craft markets, live music, conferences and events were just some of the ideas proposed as part of a £3.5m makeover.

A stained glass window in the council chamber within Lowestoft Town Hall. Picture: Historic EnglandA stained glass window in the council chamber within Lowestoft Town Hall. Picture: Historic England

Now, LTC has been successful in obtaining a grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund to help “develop plans for the Town Hall,” which includes business planning and audience development.

Admitting it was “great news”, a town council spokesman said: “Following a previous stage where a condition survey, emergency repairs and an options report were obtained, this further work will take forward the preferred option of mixed use with a community focus.

“It will also help inform a development phase application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

You may also want to watch:

“From this we anticipate achieving a developed business case for mixed use with a community focus, including an initial breakdown of capital costs and the identification of strongly interested users – plus we are also progressing associated survey and architectural drawing support.

“It is all very exciting and has been possible owing to partnership work between Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council, Architectural Heritage Fund and Historic England.”

The town council is now inviting contractors to express interest in submitting fee tenders to help develop plans for the Town Hall, including business planning and audience development services.

The town council spokesman added: “Naturally, any bid in these challenging times will have to be clear about how this work will be adapted and undertaken given the impact of the pandemic.

“This is a significant piece of work to see whether our aspirations can be translated into a reality.

“The successful bid will be for a contract not exceeding £32,000.

“Thanks to this funding, this money is not coming out of the purse of local people but it might help bring us another step nearer to a future where the community can benefit from the Town Hall.”

Further details of the invitation to tender for potential bidders can be obtained by emailing admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk or call 03300 536019.

All bids to be received by noon on August 14.

Visit www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/Notice/6abf3258-0237-46f2-97e1-84b7032abf3f for further details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘There are enough signs!’: anger as five more people cut off by tide

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Joy as coastal resort gets its first public toilet

Dr Victoria Holliday from the parish council in Cley next the Sea, and John Pryor, owner of the Picnic Fayre. They sold sponsorships for bricksand offered a hamper prize in a raffle to raise money for the new toilet in the village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY