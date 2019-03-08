Lowestoft Town FC to hold scholarship trial

“Arrive with aspirations, leave an inspiration!”

That is the message being sent out to students who would like to complete their studies while training full time with Lowestoft Town FC.

Lowestoft Town will be holding scholarship trials this month - with students in Year 11 and 12 (16 to 18-year-olds) urged to register now.

The trial takes place on Monday, April 15 from 10am to 1pm at The Amber Dew Events Stadium.

Lowestoft’s first team assistant manager and head of education and football development, Andy Reynolds, said: “We are delighted to announce the date of our next trial to become an LTFC Scholar for the 2019/20 season.

“We urge any local boys and girls wishing to combine their education with full time professional football training to register their interest.

“The trial will be 100 per cent practical and be largely match based so we please ask you bring suitable clothing, footwear (grass pitch) and a drink.”

Visit wearescl.co.uk/lowestoft to book your place or to find out more about the course email academy@lowestofttownfc.co.uk