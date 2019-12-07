Search

'Brave men share their cancer experience' at successful event

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 December 2019

The event was successfully held at Crown Meadow, the home of Lowestoft Toen FC. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The event was successfully held at Crown Meadow, the home of Lowestoft Toen FC. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Organisers have hailed the success of a men's health awareness day that took centre stage at a popular football club.

Locals took advantage of the advice and information available as the event was held at Lowestoft Town FC.

Proving to be a success, the event was organised by James Paget University Hospital in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support last month, with former footballer Sammy Morgan opening the day with Lowestoft town footballer Adam Tann giving a talk.

The event featured free health checks, Reiki, a Big C Prostate workshop, speakers sharing their cancer experience, stalls from a variety of health and charity organisations and it included a buffet and refreshments for visitors.

Organisers Karen Flores and Jo Pawlett said the feedback they have received since the event has been fantastic, with many people's highlight being listening to the "brave men share their inspirational cancer experience".

They added: "These events are vital in bringing the community together and more are planned for the future."

