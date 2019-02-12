Search

Community could lose access to free public toilets

PUBLISHED: 10:36 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 04 March 2019

A sign showing people the way to public toilets. Picture: Archant Library

The future of two toilets is under scrutiny as a council seeks opinions on facilities in the town.

The Pakefield Street public conveniences. Lowestoft Town Council is asking about the current use of the Kirkley Cliff Road public conveniences and the Pakefield Street public conveniences as it runs two surveys. Picture: Lowestoft Town CouncilThe Pakefield Street public conveniences. Lowestoft Town Council is asking about the current use of the Kirkley Cliff Road public conveniences and the Pakefield Street public conveniences as it runs two surveys. Picture: Lowestoft Town Council

People in Lowestoft are being asked to give their views on the viability of two public conveniences, as new surveys are launched.

The toilets survey is currently being run by Lowestoft Town Council to gather residents’ opinions and ensure value for money.

Of the two surveys, a town council spokesman said: “The town council continues to engage with its electorate and seek opinions on facilities in the town.

“The council is asking about the current use of the Kirkley Cliff Road public conveniences and the Pakefield Street public conveniences.

“The opinions the council gathers will be used to consider the future of these toilets given that the Kirkley Cliff Road (Kensington Gardens) toilets currently cost £15,000 per year – approximately 30p per use – for their upkeep, and £9,000 per year – approximately 80p per use – for the upkeep of the Pakefield Street public conveniences.”

Among the questions being asked includes: “If it were concluded that these toilets will be closed, are there any alternative uses for the building that you would like to suggest? and “Should there be a charge to use these toilets to help sustain them?”

Both surveys can be found via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2KRNJ7H www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2VZKQSJ or via the Lowestoft Town Council website.

