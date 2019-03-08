Search

Have your say: What is the future of Lowestoft's town centre?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 August 2019

Lowestoft's town centre has proved a frequent topic of debate lately.

Archant

The future of Lowestoft's town centre has been a frequent topic of debate for a number of years, and shows no sign of letting up.

Ignited again after Tesco announced plans to close their Metro store on London Road North in September, the question of where Lowestoft goes from here has been met with everything from hope and optimism to doom and gloom.

Many labelled Lowestoft as "dying", while others spoke of the opportunities each closure brings.

The issues facing Lowestoft are far from uncommon in towns up and down the country. Each one attempting to navigate a route out of the cycle of declining footfall and struggling businesses.

It was revealed last month, however, that Lowestoft had been unsuccessful in a bid to receive part of the £675 million Future High Streets Fund.

Now, we want to hear what you think the future holds for Lowestoft's town centre, and how you would turn around its fortunes. Fill in our short questionnaire below to have your say.

