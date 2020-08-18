Search

Advanced search

Anger after rubble and fridge dumped in alleyway behind homes

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 August 2020

A mound of waste has been fly-tipped behind homes in Tonning Street and Bevan Street West in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Georgia Talia

A mound of waste has been fly-tipped behind homes in Tonning Street and Bevan Street West in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Georgia Talia

Archant

Rubble, a fridge and a shopping trolley are among a mound of waste which has been dumped in an alley behind terraced homes.

A mound of waste has been fly-tipped behind homes in Tonning Street and Bevan Street West in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Georgia TaliaA mound of waste has been fly-tipped behind homes in Tonning Street and Bevan Street West in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Georgia Talia

Large items, including a fridge and mattress, as well as large pieces of rubble, sleeping bags, lampshades and garden waste, have all built up in recent weeks in the alleyway between homes on Tonning Street and Bevan Street West in Lowestoft.

Georgia Talia, a resident of Tonning Street, said East Suffolk Council were unable to help for free with the alleyway being private land.

The 23-year-old sales consultant said: “I have been noticing it for the last couple of months, slowly building up with people dumping things.

“It was small things at first, bits and bobs, then trollies and fridges, now it looks like someone has dug up their patio and dumped that too.

“I have lived here for a year now and this is the first time I’ve noticed a problem with fly-tipping here.

“It is just a bit annoying because I can’t get my bike out.”

You may also want to watch:

“The council have refused to remove any of it because it is a private alleyway that doesn’t lead anywhere, so they have asked us to pay for it.

“I think it’s a bit rubbish to ask us to pay for someone else’s actions.”

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: “We will investigate all incidents of fly-tipping, whether they are on public or private land, and we will seek to prosecute offenders based on any evidence we can gather.

“However, we are only able to clear any waste, free of charge, if it is on public land.

“In this particular case, the tip is not of public land, but we are currently looking into the possibility of securing a community grant that would enable us to clear the waste on this particular occasion.”

After a brief suspension during the coronavirus lockdown, East Suffolk Council resumed bulky waste collections in the district in May.

The council advises those who discover fly-tipped waste not to touch it as it may include syringes, broken glass, asbestos, toxic chemicals or other hazardous substances.

Those who see someone fly-tipping are urged to take not of the date and time; how many people there were, including descriptions; what was fly-tipped; and any vehicles involved.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More than 60 firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze

Ellough Industrial Estate, at Beccles, where firefighters battled a blaze. Pic: Google Maps.

Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

Station cafe reopens with new owner and ‘keep it local’ ethos

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

Norwich City transfer rumours: Negotiations under way for West Ham striker

Jordan Hugill in action against Norwich City during his time at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 60 firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze

Ellough Industrial Estate, at Beccles, where firefighters battled a blaze. Pic: Google Maps.

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

Norwich City transfer rumours: Negotiations under way for West Ham striker

Jordan Hugill in action against Norwich City during his time at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Neighbours in battle to stop council’s £1.9m car park plans

How the new car park at Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters could look. Pic: Icarus Consulting Ltd.