Passenger rescued after three car crash leaves them trapped

PUBLISHED: 13:20 10 February 2019

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A passenger was left trapped in the back of a car following a three car crash.

At around 8pm, on Saturday, February 8, firefighters were called to High Street in Lowestoft following reports of a collision.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called to a three-vehicles road traffic collision with one person trapped in the back of one of the vehicles.

“We were called to assist with aid and then assisted in removing the person.”

Police and ambulance were also on hand and the passenger was left in the care of the ambulance.

Firefighters were stood down at 8.46pm.

