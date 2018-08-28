Passenger rescued after three car crash leaves them trapped

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A passenger was left trapped in the back of a car following a three car crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 8pm, on Saturday, February 8, firefighters were called to High Street in Lowestoft following reports of a collision.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called to a three-vehicles road traffic collision with one person trapped in the back of one of the vehicles.

“We were called to assist with aid and then assisted in removing the person.”

Police and ambulance were also on hand and the passenger was left in the care of the ambulance.

Firefighters were stood down at 8.46pm.