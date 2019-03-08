Heroic teen presented with bravery award after saving friend's life

Harry Hall from Lowestoft, was presented with a special award from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday night, September 19. Picture: Contributed by Ben Matthews Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A heroic teenager who saved his friend from drowning has been recognised for his bravery.

More than 40 awards were given to the service�s firefighters and staff on the evening. Picture: Contributed by Ben Matthews More than 40 awards were given to the service�s firefighters and staff on the evening. Picture: Contributed by Ben Matthews

Harry Hall, from Lowestoft, was presented with a special award from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday night, September 19, after he came to the aid of a friend in danger.

On May 11, his friend had been cycling on the promenade wall near Ness point in Lowestoft when he lost control of his bike and fell 15ft into the sea.

Without hesitation, the 15-year-old jumped into the choppy conditions to keep his friend alive by keeping his head above the rising sea water until the emergency services arrived.

Officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and Gorleston, RNLI Lowestoft, Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service all rushed to the scene to save the teenagers.

They then lowered two life-jackets down to the boys before lifting them back over the wall using throw-lines and a ladder.

At the presentation, held at Ipswich East Fire Station, Harry was presented with a certificate of merit for his quick-thinking.

Mark Hardingham, chief fire officer of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "I'm especially delighted to see Harry receive his award for helping his friend in very difficult circumstances.

"The emergency services who were first on scene were extremely concerned for his friend's safety but the firefighters who attended from our Lowestoft stations were very impressed with Harry's quick thinking and bravery.

"The awards not only recognise our service's firefighters and fire stations for their commitment, but also our volunteers and non-operational staff.

"This is a fire service I'm incredibly proud of, it is truly one team with everyone playing an important role."

More than 40 awards were given to the service's firefighters and staff on the evening, including those for good conduct and long service, charity fundraising, teamwork, and actions at 999 emergencies.

Councillor Richard Rout, said: "Events such as this are a humbling experience, reminding us all of the selflessness and professionalism of Suffolk's firefighters and staff."