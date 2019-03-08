'Heroic' teenager could receive bravery award after dramatic rescue

A teenager could be nominated for a bravery award following a dramatic rescue after a boy plummeted 15ft into the sea, which prompted a major multi-agency rescue.

On Saturday, a boy was cycling on the North Denes sea wall in Lowestoft fell off his bike and into the water.

In danger of his head slipping below the water, another teenage boy went down to help him, lifting his friend's head above the rising water while they waited for help.

Since then, HM Coastguard hailed the boy as heroic and the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have said he will be considered for a bravery award if he is nominated in July.

Just after 3pm, Magpas doctor Phil Morgan and paramedic Steve Chambers landed in Lowestoft in the air ambulance. The pair had been called to treat the youths following a fall from a "large brick wall into the sea".

In a statement, Magpas Air Ambulance said: "Both young men were subsequently rescued by HM Coastguard and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews. The Magpas enhanced medical team utilized their hospital level skills and knowledge to assess both patients at the scene. Fortunately, neither of the boys had suffered any life threatening injuries. Both patients were then taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, in a stable condition, via land ambulance."

Mr Chambers said: "We wish our patients a swift recovery. Both boys were extremely fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries bearing in mind the circumstances of this incident."

Three fire crews, Lowestoft police officers, HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft and Gorleston, the East of England ambulance service, the Magpas air ambulance, a Unimog off road vehicle used by the fire service and Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat Patsy Knight all responded to the water rescue close to Ness Point.

Crew commander Ian Self, from Lowestoft South fire station, said: "The injured boy was in a stable position so we put a ladder down and secured him with a harness before one of our crew went down the ladder and attached a harness and a line to assist him up."