Festive gift boosts teen's expedition to 'help others' in Cambodia

Louie Farman receives a further £250 towards his target from Kingsley Healthcare's head of public relations Stephen Pullinger. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare KINGSLEY_HEALTHCARE

A teenager received an early Christmas present this week, as he aims to be part of a charity trip of a lifetime.

Louie Farman, 14, a student at Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics in Lowestoft, is hoping to join volunteers on a four-week expedition to Cambodia, building classrooms and providing fresh running water.

And this week he was given a helping hand to reach his £4,080 fund-raising target by Kingsley Healthcare.

With his fund-raising target covering the costs of his flights and a contribution towards building materials, Louie has already organised a number of fund-raisers, including a sponsored cycle ride and Christmas carol singing in care homes.

In just three weeks he has secured enough money to cover his 10pc deposit towards the trip during the summer holidays in 2021.

And on Monday, December 23 he visited Kingsley House, in Clapham Road South, Lowestoft, to receive a further £250 towards his target.

Kingsley's head of public relations Stephen Pullinger made the presentation and wished Louie good luck.

He said: "Our CEO Daya Thayan is very charity minded and runs his own charity, The Lotus Foundation, supporting young people, families and communities around the world."

Louie, of Bonds Meadow, Lowestoft, said: "I would like thank Kingsley for such a generous donation.

"This is a charity expedition run through Camps International and I am going to be staying in the village with no internet, mobile phone, games consoles or other luxuries that someone my age would take for granted.

"I feel this trip will provide me with valuable skills which I can take into adult life at the same time as helping others who are not as fortunate as myself."

Anyone wishing to support Louie can donate via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cambodia2021