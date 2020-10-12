Teen punched outside McDonalds as thieves steal bike

A teenager was punched outside a town’s McDonald’s as two thieves stole his bike.

The boy was standing outside the restaurant on London Road North on October 5, when he was approached by two other teenagers.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “One of the offenders forcefully grabbed his pedal bicycle and punched him in the face before leaving the scene in the direction of Bevan Street East.

“The two offenders are described as being 15 to 16 years old, around 5ft 8ins tall and of skinny build. One was wearing a long-sleeved black tracksuit and one was wearing a long-sleeved blue tracksuit, both with hoods up and covid masks.”

The bike, a Calibre Bossnut model, is black, white and teal in colour. Officers have urged any witnesses, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, or anyone who has been offered a bike for sale matching the description, to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 37/58043/20.