Search

Advanced search

Teen punched outside McDonalds as thieves steal bike

PUBLISHED: 11:45 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 12 October 2020

The black, white and teal Calibre Bossnut bicycle was stolen from a teenager in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

The black, white and teal Calibre Bossnut bicycle was stolen from a teenager in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Archant

A teenager was punched outside a town’s McDonald’s as two thieves stole his bike.

The boy was standing outside the restaurant on London Road North on October 5, when he was approached by two other teenagers.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “One of the offenders forcefully grabbed his pedal bicycle and punched him in the face before leaving the scene in the direction of Bevan Street East.

“The two offenders are described as being 15 to 16 years old, around 5ft 8ins tall and of skinny build. One was wearing a long-sleeved black tracksuit and one was wearing a long-sleeved blue tracksuit, both with hoods up and covid masks.”

The bike, a Calibre Bossnut model, is black, white and teal in colour. Officers have urged any witnesses, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, or anyone who has been offered a bike for sale matching the description, to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 37/58043/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Explained: What is behind Norwich’s coronavirus case rise?

University of East Anglia vice chancellor David Richardson collecting a Covid-19 test box. Picture: UEA

Norwich has most coronavirus cases in Norfolk, figures show

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City Q&A: The final countdown is underway

Emi Buendia is one of Norwich City's prized assets as the domestic window ticks into the final week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Three hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owner Ivor Braka with artwork by Tom of Finland at the Gunton Arms, which has been named one of The Sunday Times best places to stay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘North Norfolk is not Manchester’ - how three-tier coronavirus restrictions would work

Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce the three tiers of coronavirus restrictions. Pic: Ben Stansall / PA Images.