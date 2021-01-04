News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teaching assistant died after A143 crash - inquest hears

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:10 PM January 4, 2021   
Michelle Overy

Michelle Overy died after her car was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A143 at Thorpe Abbotts, near Diss - Credit: Google

A teaching assistant died after suffering multiple injuries in a fatal crash on the A143, an inquest has heard.

Michelle Overy died when her Ford C-Max was involved in a collision with a Mercedes GLC 220 on Friday, December 18 on the A143 at Thorpe Abbots, near Diss.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake opened an inquest into Mrs Overy's death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, January 4, where she listed the cause of death as "multiple injuries following a road traffic collision."

The 45-year-old, who was born in Great Yarmouth and lived in Lowestoft, worked at the Limes Primary Academy in Oulton Broad.

The inquest was adjourned for a review on March 23.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was also a woman in her 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Following the crash, Norfolk Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to call the serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference 376 of December 18.

