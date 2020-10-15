Fund in memory of ‘local legend’ closes after raising £137,000 in a decade

Taylor High. Picture: The High family Archant

A proud mother said “the book is still open to read” after the closure after a decade of a charitable fund that raised £137,000 in memory of her popular son.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elaine, Gary and Curtis High with his son Olly at the memorial bench to son and brother Taylor. Picture: Nick Butcher Elaine, Gary and Curtis High with his son Olly at the memorial bench to son and brother Taylor. Picture: Nick Butcher

Community projects, worthy causes, organisations and numerous deserving people across Waveney have been supported by the Taylor High Memorial Fund.

It was set up by Taylor’s parents Elaine and Gary and his brother Curtis High, from Lowestoft, after the 19-year-old’s death in a car crash in west Norfolk in March 2011.

Elaine, Gary and Curtis High with his son Olly at the memorial bench to son and brother Taylor. Picture: Nick Butcher Elaine, Gary and Curtis High with his son Olly at the memorial bench to son and brother Taylor. Picture: Nick Butcher

Established to “pass on Taylor’s smile” with every donation that they made, the fund raised £137,000 in memory of “local legend” Taylor.

But with more than 130 donations made to deserving beneficiaries across the area over the years, the family have now closed the charity amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Back then - Elaine, Gary and Curtis High collecting the award on behalf of the Taylor High Memorial Fund. The charity has now closed. Picture: The High family Back then - Elaine, Gary and Curtis High collecting the award on behalf of the Taylor High Memorial Fund. The charity has now closed. Picture: The High family

Mrs High said: “When I finally received the email from the charity commission to confirm that the Taylor High Memorial charity had now closed, and as requested by us will be removed from the register, my thoughts were this chapter may be over...but the book is still open to read.

“I must admit it did choke me a little, as we – Taylor’s family – hold the charity close to our hearts. We also know from the messages we have received that others hold the charity close in their hearts too.”

Mrs High added: “We are so grateful to everyone for the support the community has shown us and also for nominating us for several awards which we so proudly own – winners at the Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney awards, as well as regional finalist at the Pride of Britain, regional winner of Britain has Spirit, Beach Radio Heroes charity of the year and also Pork Farm national fundraisers of the year.

“We decided to close the charity due to health problems which meant we could no longer commit 100pc and also sadly the coronavirus has limited many things we were able to do.

“We have enjoyed the fundraisers we held over the years and appreciate the help we received from everyone – we thank you all as without your help we would never have been able to help so many in our area.

“It has given us a lot of comfort too knowing that with every donation we gave we passed on Taylor’s smile.”