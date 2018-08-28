Organisers announce ‘painful’ cancellation of Lowestoft Summer Festival for 2019

The 917 sandcastles, which were built during the Lowestoft Summer Festival 2017.

The Lowestoft Summer Festival of 2019 has been cancelled after this year’s entertainment was too loud.

Lowestoft Summer Festival 2018.

In July, festival-goers flocked to the Royal Green for a day dedicated to the sun, community, live music and performances.

But the beach-side festival has been pulled after organisers said the relicensing of the Royal Green will make the entertainment at the festival “almost impossible”.

Mark Lanham, Chair of the Summer Festival Committee said: “Our festival has grown year on year and we believe we have listened to what the public wanted and tried to deliver it.”

The committee described the decision to cut the festival as “painful” but reached a dead end after the noise levels were exceeded during the day and night of the 2018 festival.

Lowestoft Summer Festival 2018.

Mr Lanham said: “We have worked with Waveney District Council to try and find a solution but have to conclude it just will not work following the relicensing of Royal Green.

“Some of the feedback from 2018 was that people wanted the evening music to be louder to reach the whole extent of the Royal Green, but we cannot do that.

“We wish to thank all the public who supported the event, either by attending or taking part.

“The festival was made possible by a fantastic committee team made up of local people, who delivered an event which grew year on year and educated, inspired, and supported Lowestoft.”

The 2018 open-air concert attracted scores of revellers to the seafront venue in Lowestoft, with the event pulling together thousands for sand castle building, a James Bond concert, music performances, stalls and festival events.

The festival, which has been running for four years, showcased local organisations and raised money for Lowestoft-based charities.

Since they announced the closure of the festival, the Royal Green Summer Festival committee have erected a notice board for people who plan to advertise their low-noise events at the grounds.

The committee also vowed to search for another location to host a 2020 event and will focus on how the First Light festival, in June next year will play out.