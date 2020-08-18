Police search for man who ‘exposed himself to woman walking her dog’
PUBLISHED: 14:38 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 18 August 2020
Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a dog walker.
The incident occurred on Saturday, August 18, at around 11.50am in Wilde Street, Lowestoft.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “A woman was out walking her dog when she was approached by a man who then exposed himself.
“The suspect is described as white, middle-aged and of heavy build.
“He was wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with a white motif and a blue baseball cap.”
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team on 101, quoting reference 47232/20.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
