Police search for man who ‘exposed himself to woman walking her dog’

Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a dog walker.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 18, at around 11.50am in Wilde Street, Lowestoft.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “A woman was out walking her dog when she was approached by a man who then exposed himself.

“The suspect is described as white, middle-aged and of heavy build.

“He was wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with a white motif and a blue baseball cap.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team on 101, quoting reference 47232/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.