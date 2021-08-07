Published: 12:55 PM August 7, 2021

Two more artworks have appeared on buildings in Lowestoft, prompting yet more questions about the identity of the artist. - Credit: India Johnson-Evans/Emma-lei Longhurst

The mystery of a street artist who some have claimed to be Banksy has deepened after more graffiti appeared in a town on the coast.

Two more pieces of street art have been spotted in Lowestoft.

One shows a rat drinking a cocktail on the sea wall at North Beach, at the bottom of Links Hill.

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft. - Credit: Emma-lei Longhurst

The other, painted on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way, opposite the railway station, depicts a large seagull hovering above a skip filled with pieces of wood which are made to resemble chips.

Street art on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way in Lowestoft showing a seagull about to eat some chips from a skip. - Credit: India Johnson-Evans

John Beasly, who lives in the building, said: "I was stunned. I heard the scaffolding being put up and taken down, and the skip being put in place. It makes my block look so much nicer and the skip was a very clever touch."

India Johnson-Evans was with her family when she spotted the bird. "When we noticed the chips in the skip we knew it was part of the artworks which have popped up over Lowestoft.

"My family and I were very impressed. It’s a very clever and funny bit of art," she added.

The images have prompted a flurry of comments on social media. One person said: "He's very talented, even if he's not Banksy."

Earlier this week, a local artist said that the four pieces of art which already appeared in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad were by the elusive artist known as Banksy.

On Saturday (August 7), Sheila Oxtoby, chief executive of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, told BBC Radio Norfolk: "It does feel like some sort of endorsement for our City of Culture bid which obviously we're extremely excited about."

As previously reported, a spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said it appears that the mystery artist is supportive of Yarmouth and Lowestoft's bid to be UK City of Culture in 2025.

The six artworks have been added to an Instagram account called the Banksy Archive.

Banksy has been contacted for comment.
















