News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Is it Banksy? Mystery as more graffiti appears in towns

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:55 PM August 7, 2021   
Lowestoft street art

Two more artworks have appeared on buildings in Lowestoft, prompting yet more questions about the identity of the artist. - Credit: India Johnson-Evans/Emma-lei Longhurst

The mystery of a street artist who some have claimed to be Banksy has deepened after more graffiti appeared in a town on the coast.

Two more pieces of street art have been spotted in Lowestoft.

One shows a rat drinking a cocktail on the sea wall at North Beach, at the bottom of Links Hill.

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft.

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft. - Credit: Emma-lei Longhurst

The other, painted on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way, opposite the railway station, depicts a large seagull hovering above a skip filled with pieces of wood which are made to resemble chips.

Lowestoft street art seagull

Street art on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way in Lowestoft showing a seagull about to eat some chips from a skip. - Credit: India Johnson-Evans

John Beasly, who lives in the building, said: "I was stunned. I heard the scaffolding being put up and taken down, and the skip being put in place. It makes my block look so much nicer and the skip was a very clever touch."

You may also want to watch:

India Johnson-Evans was with her family when she spotted the bird. "When we noticed the chips in the skip we knew it was part of the artworks which have popped up over Lowestoft.

"My family and I were very impressed. It’s a very clever and funny bit of art," she added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend
  2. 2 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
  3. 3 Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year
  1. 4 Has Banksy been in Great Yarmouth?
  2. 5 Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land
  3. 6 Norwich's Disney store to close within days
  4. 7 'Truly sorry' glamping owner apologises after negative reviews
  5. 8 Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes
  6. 9 Mum of teen killed in crash's heartache as council removes floral tributes
  7. 10 Norfolk cat owners warned as disease kills hundreds nationally

The images have prompted a flurry of comments on social media. One person said: "He's very talented, even if he's not Banksy."

Earlier this week, a local artist said that the four pieces of art which already appeared in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad were by the elusive artist known as Banksy.

On Saturday (August 7), Sheila Oxtoby, chief executive of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, told BBC Radio Norfolk: "It does feel like some sort of endorsement for our City of Culture bid which obviously we're extremely excited about."

As previously reported, a spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said it appears that the mystery artist is supportive of Yarmouth and Lowestoft's bid to be UK City of Culture in 2025.

The six artworks have been added to an Instagram account called the Banksy Archive.

Banksy has been contacted for comment.





Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bird's Eye View of Norwich and Colney Village

New virus named after Norfolk village

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
WASPI women protesting

'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
ndr roundabout dashcam

Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Coronavirus | Updated

Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus