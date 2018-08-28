Search

Musical star comes home for special festive performance

PUBLISHED: 08:11 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:11 06 December 2018

The Lowestoft-born singer, songwriter and actor will come home this weekend (December 8) for a special performance at All Saints and St Margarets Church. Picture: Contributed

Archant

From the star-studded stage of the West End to the intimate setting of a Pakefield church, Rob Houchen is set to perform in his hometown for a special festive event.

The performance at the church will boast a magical mixture of Christmas, theatre and songs under the hue of the candlelight. Picture: ContributedThe performance at the church will boast a magical mixture of Christmas, theatre and songs under the hue of the candlelight. Picture: Contributed

Now living in London, the 27-year-old has cleared his calendar to perform to the people he grew up beside.

Since he left Lowestoft in 2016, Mr Houchen has worked on productions such as Les Misérables, Eugenius and the Titanic.

On coming home, Mr Houchen said: “I love it because I immediately get this holiday feeling,the feeling of being able to relax a little bit.

“It is a special thing, because I am so busy,” Mr Houchen said.

“It’s good for me to find the time to come back home, what better venue to perform at than a church at Christmas.

“It’s got such ambiance, there will be a cellist, a grand piano and a guitarist at the performance,” Mr Houchen said.

Mr Houchen is a former pupil of Pakefield Primary, Pakefield Middle, Kirkley High School and East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

He went on to achieve a first class BA(Hons) degree in musical theatre from Guildford School of Acting.

Since graduating, Mr Houchen has released his EP, Reach Within which is available for download now.

The award-nominated actor urged budding performers to work hard to achieve their dreams and reiterated that hard-work pays off.

He said: “I was lucky enough to get support locally to go and chase a dream and I implore all families to do that because I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Tickets for the performance at All Saints and St Margarets Church are can be purchased at the door for £15 or at stagestubs.com.

The night will also feature guest stars from the local area and a spread of mince pies and mulled wine.

The intimate show will begin at 6.30pm this Saturday.

